ATV off 30 Foot Cliff, DUI Into Canal in Benton County-1 Night

Multiple calls kept Benton County Deputies busy overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Drunk driver plows her car into irrigation canal

Deputies did not give the location, but overnight responded to a main feeder canal where a woman in a dark sedan had lost control, and plowed her car into the canal, she was not injured, but is facing multiple citations.

A serious ATV crash near SR 397 and  Bofer Canyon Road sent 2 people to an area hospital with unrevealed injuries. Eyewitnesses said the pair were riding in an off-road ATV when it went off a 30-plus-foot cliff, and finally came to a stop upside down. Both males were treated and transported, their condition is not known. These images show the DUI car in canal, and the crash site of the ATV--it is circled in red.

And finally, Deputies had yet another run-in with a mini-bike rider who tried to outrun them when they attempted a traffic stop. The rider was captured and is facing multiple charges.  Local LE Officers say this adds to the growing problem of mini-bike riders who violate multiple safety laws by riding on sidewalks, roads and elsewhere.  They're not street legal.

