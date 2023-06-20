Drunk Driver Triggers Multi-Vehicle Crash in Pasco

Pasco PD Pasco PD loading...

Pasco Police now say the at-fault driver in a serious crash Sunday night was drunk

Suspect driver arrested after crash

Officers were called to the intersection of 20th and Henry Streets for what was a multi-vehicle crash.

Pasco Police said numerous witnesses and some neighbors came to the assistance of the victims before police arrived. In one of the vehicles there were numerous children who did sustain some injuries, they were under the age of ten.

The driver who triggered the crash, identified as Rolando Ramirez Carrillo, was found to be intoxicated. He's facing multiple charges, including four counts of reckless endangerment.

Pasco Police released a statement that read in part:

"The children and an adult female were transported by medics and thankfully only had superficial physical injuries. We are grateful for witnesses who assisted prior to our arrival including a female who held a baby in her arms until officers arrived."