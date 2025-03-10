Drunk Driver Tries to Elude Prosser Cops at 130 MPH, Bribe Officer

A man who's already on supervised release from the Department of Corrections added to his troubles late Saturday night.

The driver tried to flee at 130 MPH

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, a Prosser Officer attempted a traffic stop on an Audi A4 whom he suspected had an impaired driver on board. But instead of stopping the driver headed to the I-82 on-ramp, and fled toward Tri-Cities, reaching a speed of 130 MPH.

As the pursuit entered Benton City, Benton County Deputies deployed spike strips to pop the tires, bringing the chase to an end.

The driver, identified as 38 year old Jacob Munoz of Prosser, resisted arrest and had to be tasered. Then when he was being taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital for his medical clearance prior to going to jail, he tried to bribe and Officer to let him go.

He's now facing a long list of charges, according to Prosser Police:

"Attempt to Elude Police Vehicle

Bribery

Resisting Arrest

Driving with License Revoked 1st Degree

Driving Under the Influence

Operating Motor Vehicle w/out Ignition Interlock Device"

His car was impounded as evidence in connection with possible other infractions.