The Terrace Heights Drive 7-11 store just outside of the Yakima City Limits got 'rearraigned' in a big way early Wednesday morning.

Drunk Driver Plows Her Truck Through the Storefront

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office did not release details about the driver, except that she was a 51-year-old woman from Wapato, in a large silver Ford pickup.

Around 2 AM, the truck shot through the front door and window storefront, blasting shelves, product and racks everywhere. Fortunately, the cashier was not hurt.

The Worker was Able to Elude the Truck by Leaping to a Corner

The cashier apparently saw the headlights, and as the truck smashed through the glass, they were able to run to the opposite corner of the store.

7-11 location on a better day---google street view 7-11 location on a better day---google street view

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the woman was not hurt, but was arrested for DUI. No total released yet, but it's possible she will face property damage charges, the store looks like a nearly complete loss--as far as the interior and merchandise.

How Long Will the Store Be Out of Commission?

No word on how long it will take to repair the storefront. We do know the woman is facing 2 counts of reckless endangerment and charges of driving on a suspended license. Specifics of how she ended up slamming into the store were not released.