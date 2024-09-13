Drunk Driver Slams Spokane Deputies Car, Keeps Driving-VIDEO

A Spokane County Deputy sustained minor injuries when his patrol car was slammed by a drunk driver in a pickup.

The inebriated driver admitted he'd drunk more than he should have

Around 10:40 PM Wednesday night, Spokane County Deputies were answering an unrelated call in North Central Spokane, when one of the Deputy's patrol cars was hit, with him inside.

A Ford F-150 pickup driven by 70-year-old James A. Clifford was traveling on the same street when he slammed into the left rear of the patrol car, causing significant damage.

Despite significant damage to the right front of the truck, including the wheel being sideways, Clifford drove for a considerable distance spewing a shower of sparks before he finally stopped. When confronted by Deputies, he smelled of alcohol, was swaying side to side, and his speech was slurred.

He told Officers he'd just been out enjoying himself, having a few beers, and when asked how much he'd drank he said "probably more than I should have."

He also admitted to using marijuana earlier in the evening. He has a prior 2020 DUI charge, after which in 2021 he pleaded guilty to a downsized charge of reckless driving.

Because he refused a field sobriety test, he was auotmatically arrested and lodged in the Spokane County Jail. This video courtesy of the SPSO shows the truck showing sparks, and then the damage to the vehicles.