Luckily, no injuries were reported from the bizarre crash.

Drunk Driver's Foot on the Gas Sends SUV Into a Kitsap County Home

Early Tuesday morning, Kitsap County Deputies responded to a location in Silverdale, WA, about 13 miles north of Port Orchard, and found an SUV up against, and slightly inside of, a home.

A woman who was driving her KIA SUV was stopped at a light in the 9200 block of Silverdale Way NW when an drunk male driver in a Dodge Durgano traveling at full speed slammed into her from behind.

The Impact Knocked her Vehicle Across the Intersection, Then What?

The drunk driver apparently had kept his foot on the gas, and propelled the KIA up over the sidewalk, a small concrete wall, and into a home. Fortunately, no one inside was hurt, nor was the female victim. The KCSO did not indicate if the home was occupied at the time, however.

KCSO Deputies said the suspect driver was arrested on multiple charges, the 49-year-old's BAC or Blood Alcohol Content was .205, which is over twice the state's legal limit of .08.

The investigation continues.