Drunk Driver Pulls Gun on Witnesses After Crash in Kennewick
Kennewick Police have apprehended a suspect, who is now facing multiple felonies.
Crash occurred Sunday afternoon
Kennewick Police were called to an area near the intersection of West Canal Drive and Cleveland Street around 12:29 for a report of a crash.
Witnesses who called Police said the driver of a maroon SUV ran a stop sign near the intersection and blasted through a chain link fence. Then the driver pointed a handgun at another driver whose vehicle was nearly hit by the errant SUV.
Then the man fled to a nearby apartment complex, and as he ran, he threw the gun into a nearby field. Law enforcement officers were able to locate the man, identified as identified as 25 year-old Joel Briones of Kennewick. He was taken into custody without incident. A K-9 unit tracked down an extended gun magazine in the field, and Police also found a pistol in the apartment where he was located.
According to KPD, he was booked into the Benton County Jail on the following charges:
- "RCW 9A.36.021 - Assault in the second degree
- • RCW 46.52.020 - Hit and Run
- • RCW 46.61.502 - Driving Under The Influence
- • RCW 9.41.040 - Unlawful Possession of Firearms • RCW 9.41.190 - Unlawful Firearms"
