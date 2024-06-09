Drunk Driver Pulls Gun on Witnesses After Crash in Kennewick

Kennewick DUI crash (KPD) Kennewick DUI crash (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police have apprehended a suspect, who is now facing multiple felonies.

Crash occurred Sunday afternoon

Kennewick Police were called to an area near the intersection of West Canal Drive and Cleveland Street around 12:29 for a report of a crash.

Witnesses who called Police said the driver of a maroon SUV ran a stop sign near the intersection and blasted through a chain link fence. Then the driver pointed a handgun at another driver whose vehicle was nearly hit by the errant SUV.

Get our free mobile app

DUI crash area (Google street view) DUI crash area (Google street view) loading...

Then the man fled to a nearby apartment complex, and as he ran, he threw the gun into a nearby field. Law enforcement officers were able to locate the man, identified as identified as 25 year-old Joel Briones of Kennewick. He was taken into custody without incident. A K-9 unit tracked down an extended gun magazine in the field, and Police also found a pistol in the apartment where he was located.

According to KPD, he was booked into the Benton County Jail on the following charges:

"RCW 9A.36.021 - Assault in the second degree

• RCW 46.52.020 - Hit and Run

• RCW 46.61.502 - Driving Under The Influence

• RCW 9.41.040 - Unlawful Possession of Firearms • RCW 9.41.190 - Unlawful Firearms"