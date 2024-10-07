Kennewick Police say an intoxicated driver also hit another vehicle.

Drunk driver plows through wall of Kennewick business

Around 10:30 PM Saturday night (October 5th) Kennewick Police were dispatched to the 5200 block of West Clearwater, and found this car had slammed through the outside wall into a business.

KPD did not specify which businesses it was, but said the driver, identified as Lorenzo Bustos, had collided with another vehicle before veering toward and through the wall.

He is facing multiple charges related to the DUI and Hit-And-Run. Police did not indicate how much damage was caused by the driver breaking all the way through the outside wall.

Bustos was taken to the Benton County Jail.