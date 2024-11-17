The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office,l Washington State Patrol,and Cle Elum/Roslyn Police now saw the suspect driver is being held on $500,000 bail. This video courtesy of the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

Drunk driver leads cops on 70-mile chase

Wednesday evening, a driver called 911 to report they saw a vehicle on State Route 397 south of Yakima that was driving erratically. A WSP Trooper spotted the Infinity. However, after pulling over, as the Trooper approached the car the driver sped off at a high rate of speed.

The car sped up to I-82, then onto I-90 at speeds approaching 110 MPH. The driver also turned off their headlights several times and passed other drivers on the shoulder.

Heading west on I-90, the car hit two other vehicles but did not stop. Even after Officers deployed spike strips the driver kept plowing on. Kittitas County Deputies had joined the chase, and 70 miles after where it began, a KCSO Deputy used a pit maneuver to finally disable the car.

The first attempt tore the bumper off, the second worked. The 22-year-old driver, whose name was not released, rammed two WSP patrol cars that were helping to pin him in place.

The driver, from Yakima, is facing the following charges, according to the KCSO:

"DUI, Hit and Run, Assault and Malicious Mischief (for ramming occupied police vehicles), and Felony Eluding."