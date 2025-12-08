Drunk Driver Slams Into Yakima Bedroom, Sets Fire to Home

A Yakima family is being assisted by the Red Cross after their home was rendered unlivable following an early Saturday morning DUI crash.

Drunk driver slams into home's bedroom, sets fire to house

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office reports around 1:49 AM they responded to a home in the 6000 block of Ahtunum Road about a car that hit a home.

Deputies discovered the car had slammed into a bedroom, and caught fire with the driver still inside. Before Officers arrived, the driver was able to extricate themselves from the car.

Officers were able to evacuate four people in the home and the driver safely, A man who was in the bedroom was not hurt. However, before fire crews arrived the fire rapidly spread to the rest of the residence and caused significant damage.

Get our free mobile app

Yakima Fire Crews said the home is too badly damaged to live in, the Red Cross is helping with temporary housing.

The YCSO says the driver was impaired and after being treated at a hospital was arrested. The investigation continues.