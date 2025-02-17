Drunk, Armed Pasco Driver Captured After Snowy Chase

A sharp-eyed Pasco Officer helped apprehend a Pascco woman who was driving drunk with a gun on her seat.

The woman blew a stop sign in Pasco early Sunday morning.

Between 3:30 and 5:30 AM Pasco Police were called to a location near 16th. and Court St. about a noisy group of intoxicated persons. When Officers arrived, they did not find any criminal activity, but the group was likely looking for one of the person's cellphones. Police dispersed them twice.

But around 5:30 AM, an Officer at the intersection of 20th and Court saw a Subaru Outback blow through its red light and swerve onto the main road. After pursuing for four blocks the female driver finally pulled over.

Not only was she found to be driving drunk, an,d she had a firearm sitting on the passenger seat next to her. One of the responding Officers recognized her as being part of the earlier noisy drunken group.

The driver, whose name was not released, escalated her charges by arguing, then trying to resist arrest. But she was quickly controlled and sent to the Franklin County Jail.