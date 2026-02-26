Kennewick Murder Investigation Leads to Separate Major Drug-Weapons Bust
Last December 3rd. Kennewick Police responded to an incident in the 1100 block of West 10th Ave. which ended in the murder of a man. Now the investigation led to another arrest.
Kennewick Police, SWAT Search Home on South Beech Street
The December 3rd fatal shooting claimed the life of Alex Carcamo-Danley. Detectives searched the location, and began to follow evidence and leads. As sometimes happens, investigations often to additional crime discoveries and arrests.
As part of that ongoing investigation evidence led to the warrant-raid at the home in the 700 block of South Beech Street.
Tri-City SWAT and KPD conducted the search, and located four firearms, one of the stolen, and a large quantity of packaged fentanyl ready for distribution.
One man was arrested at the location, 45-year-old Pedro Baltazar, and is now in the Benton County Jail facing the following charges, according to the KPD: