Kennewick Murder Investigation Leads to Separate Major Drug-Weapons Bust

Last December 3rd. Kennewick Police responded to an incident in the 1100 block of West 10th Ave. which ended in the murder of a man. Now the investigation led to another arrest.

Kennewick Police, SWAT Search Home on South Beech Street

The December 3rd fatal shooting claimed the life of Alex Carcamo-Danley. Detectives searched the location, and began to follow evidence and leads. As sometimes happens, investigations often to additional crime discoveries and arrests.

As part of that ongoing investigation evidence led to the warrant-raid at the home in the 700 block of South Beech Street.

Tri-City SWAT and KPD conducted the search, and located four firearms, one of the stolen, and a large quantity of packaged fentanyl ready for distribution.

One man was arrested at the location, 45-year-old Pedro Baltazar, and is now in the Benton County Jail facing the following charges, according to the KPD:

• "Four counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm • One count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm • One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver"

The homicide investigation is still ongoing. KPD said they are committed to finding all persons responsible for the December fatal shooting. Authorities did not say if they suspected any other persons involved in the murder were at the location.

December 2025 was also when a juvenile was arrested for serious death threats and other incidents near Kennewick High School. That student was located in the school after they'd made threats online December 1st. The male was located in the school the next day and arrested.