Drugs, Stolen Guns Seized from Moses Lake Drive-by Shooting

A March 29th drive-by shooting in Moses Lake has now netted numerous arrests, and enough guns to outfit a small army platoon.

Moses Lake PD apprehends suspects who shot up a residence

MLPD had responded to the 9800 block of Olympic Drive NE about multiple shots being fired. Investigators found casings in the street, plus multiple bullet holes in a residence and nearby vehicles.

Five people were sleeping inside, and rounds came close to hitting a 19-year-old and 1-year-old.

Officers were quickly able to identify the suspect vehicle, and within an hour it was located at a home in the 200 block of West Knolls Vista Drive. With a search warrant, the Moses Lake Tactical Team raided the home and made several arrests.

They also found at least a dozen firearms (pictured) and evidence of cocaine sales, and ballistics testing showed several of the guns matched the ones used in the earlier Olympic Drive shooting. Two teen males and one male adult were booked into the Grant County jail on multiple charges.

Officers found one of the firearms was reported stolen out of North Bend, WA, they also believe this drive-by may have been retaliation for the early March 21st shooting incident in town. The investigation continues.