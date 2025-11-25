Traffickers Latest Ploy–Hiding Drugs in Child, Infant Car Seats

Over the years, there have been increasing methods of smuggling used by traffickers trying to get illegal drugs into the US. Now, there's another.

Man arrested for smuggling drugs nestled under a child's car seat

We've heard of smugglers putting drugs inside gas tanks, in hidden compartments in the cargo spaces of tour buses, even inside the engine radiator. But this is insidious.

November 19th. Customs and Border Patrol Agents stopped a vehicle at the San Clemente, CA CBP station south of LA.

Agents routinely single out various vehicles for random stops, especially if they even remotely suspect illegal activity. It also helps that during the stop, a K-9 drug dog hit on the vehicle-meaning it detected drugs.

After a search, the driver, a Mexican national, was arrested when agents found 11 packages of narcotics, some of it fentanyl, under the child seat. The 16 lbs. of drugs were worth a street value of over $41,000. Another package found of cocaine was worth at least $11,000.

The driver and the drugs were turned over to CBP processing agents.