Major Drug and Gun Bust Near Cle Elum After Wild Chase

A 34-year-old Renton man is in the Kittitas County Jail following a wild police chase.

The Man Had Extensive Drug Supply and Illegal Firearms

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has now released information about a major drug and weapons bust from February 11th.

Around 9:19 PM the KCSO was informed from Chelan County Sheriff's Deputies about a Chevy Camaro that fled a traffic stop might be headed toward Kittitas.

The KCSO and Cle Elum and Roslyn, WA Police deployed along some possible travel routes, and when the car came into view, it was disabled using spike strips near the I-90 exit by ST 970 east of Cle Elum.

Get our free mobile app

The driver, identified James Newport, fled on foot but was captured. A female companion of his claimed he'd her against her will, based on previous events Officers determined Newport should be facing felony eluding, obstructing law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, and unlawful imprisonment charges.

More evidence from bust--KCSO release More evidence from bust--KCSO release loading...

While searching the car, Officers found extensive drug trafficking evidence including fentanyl, meth, and psilocybin mushrooms. Also, they found numerous firearms and parts that had been modified to become automatic machine guns--capable of firing as many as 1,200 rounds per minutes.

A 3-D Printer was located in Renton

On February 16th, Investigators assisted by Renton Police, searched a location and found a 3-D printer that had been used to manufacture the gun modification parts, and they matched up to items found in Newport's vehicle. He is now facing numerous additional firearms charges, the investigation continues.