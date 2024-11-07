Drugged Suspect Captured After Wild Chase in Chelan County

Malaga is a tiny unincorporated area about 5 miles southeast of Wenatchee, in Chelan County, population 500. They usually don't see this kind of thing.

Drugged suspect leads Deputies on a wild chase

Early Wednesday morning, Chelan County Deputies were alerted to the Malaga Market, where the worker told them there was a man passed out in a vehicle, and had been there since 3 AM. Deputies who arrived just after six AM were told he'd done this before.

24-year-old Brandon M. Wilson, who was wanted on an outstanding felony charge, woke up when Deputies tried to contact him, then started his Chevy Suburban. Despite a Deputy trying to pin his vehicle to prevent escape, Wilson slammed into the patrol unit and sped off down the Malaga Alcoa Highway. Besides damaging the Deputy's patrol car, he also ran another driver off the road.

Officers terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns, but three hours later he was located, after a citizen called 911 to report more reckless driving by Wilson. He abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot but was quickly captured. He was booked into the Chelan County Jail on the following charges:

– Reckless Endangerment

– Attempting to elude a police vehicle

– Driving under the influence

– Malicious mischief 2nd

– Resisting arrest