DUI crashes into yards are not uncommon, we've seen them in the Columbia Basin, and we've seen our share of drivers who go through roundabouts instead of 'around' them. But this goes way beyond that.

Thursday Morning Crash Wipes Out part of Neighborhood Near Bremerton

Around 9 AM, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office was called to a residential area about a wild crash.

On arrival, Deputies and the South Kitsap Fire and Rescue EMS found a white sedan sitting in a backyard, with debris everywhere.

The Driver Was Tested for Fentanyl

The KCSO says the 27-year-old woman lost control of her car, crashed across a median, dragging decorative pieces of artwork with her. Then she plowed over a gas meter, knocking it off the pipes and triggering a leak that required evacuation of part of the area until it could be capped off.

But she didn't stop there. She kept going through a fence that divided two homes, destroying it, finally coming to a stop against another fence at the back of the yard. She also took out a street sign. Her car is circled in this photo from the KCSO.

Deputies Said She Tested Positive

Because of her behavior Deputies and EMS believed she was on Fentanyl, and treated her with NarCan, and she responded, confirming the diagnosis. She was taken to nearby Saint Michael Medical Center for more treatment and observation. The list of charges she's facing was not released, but is expected to be extensive.

Amazingly, no one was seriously injured, except for some bumps and bruises to the driver.