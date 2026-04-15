A Monday evening crash left some residents of Spokane without power, and the driver in the jail.

Drugged Driver Slams Power Pole, and Large Boulder

Around 5 PM Spokane County Deputies responded to a location on South Bowdish Road, and found a vehicle had left the road, struck a power pole snapping it in half.

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The vehicle then slammed into a large boulder. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Duana C. Vanorman, was driving south on Bowdish in a Honda CRV, at approximately 50 MPH.

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A female witness told Deputies she was headed north, and near 7th. Ave. Vanorman abruptly swerved across the road in front of her, forcing her to slam on her brakes. The suspect barely missed her, kept going, and hit the power pole at approximately 50 MPH.

The CRV then hit the large landscaping rock, coming to a stop. Spokane Valley Fire and Paramedic crews responded to the scene, securing the power lines and attending to Vanorman, who sustained injuries but was conscious.

Based on his driving Deputies established he was impaired and a piece of folded tinfoil fell from his pocket as he was being extracted from the vehicle. A blood sample was taken from him at the hospital. The tinfoil contained fentanyl powder.

He's now facing a multitude of charges.