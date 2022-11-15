Driver hits 100 MPH on Clearwater, then slams into pole (KPD) Driver hits 100 MPH on Clearwater, then slams into pole (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police say fortunately no other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured.

Errant Benton City driver hits 100 MPH on Clearwater Ave.

Monday evening, Kennewick Police were able to corral a dangerous driver who led them on a multi-stage chase.

Around 11:05 PM an officer on patrol near 10th and Edison noticed a Jeep Wrangler that was driving recklessly. After the officer hit his lights, the driver briefly stopped but then sped off at a high rate of speed.

The officer broke off the pursuit due to safety concerns, but ten minutes later the same vehicle was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road near Clearwater and Union. The driver was heading east but in the westbound lanes and traveling at 100 MPH.

Then, they tried to turn north onto Highway 395 towards Pasco, but due to the high rate of speed, failed to negotiate the corner and slammed into a utility pole.

Driver flees on foot, gets Tasered

The driver, only identified as a 27-year-old Benton City man, refused to follow the officers' commands after he fled the crash scene, so the policeman Tasered him. He was then taken into custody without incident. Remarkably, the driver was not hurt in the violent crash.

According to KPD, he's now facing a long list of charges, including:

"...suspicion of DUI (drugs), Attempt to Elude Police, Hit and Run, and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer."