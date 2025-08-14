“Methed-Up” Dangerous Driver Nailed by Franklin County Deputies

It never fails, area law enforcement continues to pull over and arrest dangerous drivers, only to find they're either on drugs or have them on their person.

Witnesses report swerving motorist

Wednesday, Franklin County Deputies were alerted by witnesses about a driver on a rural road who was swerving all over the place, driving dangerously.

Get our free mobile app

After the traffic stop the FCSO says the suspect played "verbal judo" for a brief period before Officers were finally able to determine their ID.

Then during the probable cause search, they found a baggie in the man's pocket, it was suspected meth. The driver is in the County Jail not only for the driving infractions but also a hold for the drugs, and he had a previous outstanding county warrant.

The investigation continues.