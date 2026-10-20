As part of a followup to a weapons and graffiti complaint, Adams County Deputies seized a sizeable amount of drugs.

The Original Complaint was October 1st.

Adams County Deputies had arrested Dario Ochoa Jr. following his involvement in spraying graffiti on a fence near W. June Street and S. Andes Road, thanks to a citizen who provided a picture of the vehicle and suspect, Officers located the suspect.

He was tied to another graffiti incident in an Adams County Park.

Deputies Find Drugs with Search Warrant

Monday, October 19th. Deputies searched his vehicle, and found 19 baggies, which field-tested positive for meth, and cocaine. They also found a scales, and some of the bags were labeled with a 'price,' apparently ready for sale.

According to the ACSO:

"Also recovered was 9mm ammunition similar to the ammunition found with Ochoa at the time of his arrest. Charges pertaining to the suspected illegal narcotics, as well as the suspected sale or distribution of those substances, are anticipated." No other details released, as the investigation is still open.