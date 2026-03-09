2 Spokane Drug Suspects Captured After Moses Lake Pursuit

The Moses Lake PD has now released information from a Thursday pursuit and captured of a pair of wanted Federal drug suspects.

Two Men Captured, One After a Lengthy Chase

MLPD Officers contacted a wanted suspect in a vehicle near the intersection of Daniel and Gary Streets on Thursday, but he failed to pull over. After a short car chase, the man abandoned his car near Lybbert Drive and then ran into an unlocked home where he stole a cellphone.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Julian Cardenas, began to run through neighborhood backyards, but he was being tracked by a MLPD Drone. Officers caught up with Cardenas and he was arrested without incident. During the foot chase witnesses saw him throw away a few items, including a firearm. A MLPD K-9 also assisted in the search.

Officers Arrest a Second Suspect

Based on evidence from the Cardenas arrest, Officers were able to search a home on the corner of Daniels and Gary, where they arrested 24-year-old Robert Reasonable. Both he and Cardenas were transported to Spokane to face Federal drug charges.

The investigation continues.

Largest Drug Bust in Tri-City, and Eastern WA History.

Earlier last week, the DEA, with help from US Marshals, Customs and Border Patrol, ATF and Homeland Security, conducted a series of raids in the Tri-Cities, including one at a residence, and made what was called the biggest drug bust in Eastern WA history.

Over 369 lbs. of drugs, 16 firearms and over $2 million in cash were confiscated. That investigation also continues.