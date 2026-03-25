Biggest Drug Bust in Pierce County Nets Over $411K Worth of Narcotics

It stands as at least one of the, if not the biggest single drug bust in Pierce County History.

Pierce County Officers Raid Location near Lakewood

The battle against the seemingly never-ending drug problem in WA state has resulted in another record bust.

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The Pierce County Sheriff's Office (Tacoma) has now released information about a March 19th drug bust near the community of Lakewood, 12 miles south of Tacoma.

The PCSO reports after a lengthy and very detailed investigation and monitoring, Their Special Investigations Unit served warrants at a specific location, and found a staggering amount of drugs.

The Haul was Huge

Officers seized 97 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of cocaine and various amount of other narcotics, and also $8,957 in cash. The total street value of the drugs was just over $411K.

Officials did not release any arrest information, the investigation is still ongoing.

Earlier this Month, Tri-Cities the Center of Biggest Eastern WA Drug Bust Ever.

You may recall March 6th, when we reported on what the DEA called the biggest drug bust in Eastern WA history. In those raids, DEA and ATF sezied 369 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine.