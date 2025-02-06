Drug Ring Broken Up Just South of WA-Canadian Border

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office reports a drug ring has been broken up in a small community near the WA-Canadian border.

Officers report 3 arrests

The WCSO says two separate investigations and raids broke up the ring in Kendall, WA, a small hamlet northeast of Bellingham, and five miles south of the border.

Two illegal firearms were seized, along with a butterfly knife and brass knuckles, which is an illegal weapon in WA.

The drugs seized included:

310.7 grams of fentanyl powder and pills

32.9 grams of methamphetamine

13.8 grams of crack cocaine

$5,981 in cash

Drug ring broken up (WCSO)

The suspects are facing charges including intent to deliver, unlawful possession of firearms, and other charges. The investigations continue.