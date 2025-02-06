Drug Ring Broken Up Just South of WA-Canadian Border
The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office reports a drug ring has been broken up in a small community near the WA-Canadian border.
Officers report 3 arrests
The WCSO says two separate investigations and raids broke up the ring in Kendall, WA, a small hamlet northeast of Bellingham, and five miles south of the border.
Two illegal firearms were seized, along with a butterfly knife and brass knuckles, which is an illegal weapon in WA.
Get our free mobile app
The drugs seized included:
310.7 grams of fentanyl powder and pills
32.9 grams of methamphetamine
13.8 grams of crack cocaine
$5,981 in cash
The suspects are facing charges including intent to deliver, unlawful possession of firearms, and other charges. The investigations continue.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)