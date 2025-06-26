Drug Dealer Arrested for Selling to Homeless Near Moses Lake Park

Suspect Castaneda during arrest (MLPD body cam image)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the 2nd time for allegedly selling drugs near a Moses Lake park. (suspect seen here during arrest)

   The man was selling to homeless persons

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, Officers conducted several drug sweeps in and around Civic Park this week, which has seen its share of arrests. Efrain Castaneda was seen with three homeless 'customers' in or near his apartment.

According to the MLPD:

"A firearm that was used for protection during illegal drug sales, approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine, and cash proceeds from drug sales were recovered during the warrant service."

This is the second time Castaneda has been arrested for trafficking in the last six months, he is now facing Federal charges, said Police.

Categories: Crime

