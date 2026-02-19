At least one person is facing multiple charges for flying a drone into Lumen Field during Seattle's Super Bowl Party celebration.

Now, Officials are voicing Concerns over World Cup Safety

Geekwire reports the drone pilot is facing reckless endangerment charges and likely Federal counts for violating FAA (Federal Aviation Administraition) Airspace limits.

The FAA cordoned off the parade route, as well as banning the use of drones near or at the field. KOMO TV obtained FAA permission to use their drone for news purposes.

Reports indicate at least 30 units were seen buzzing around various portions of the parade route. Officials say this calls attention to the need for heightened security during this summer's FIFA World Cup Soccer games.

The WA National Guard hosted a FIFA Field Ready Range Day event recently at Join Base Lewis-McChord. They also held a simulated exercise last fall to determine the response to a coordinated drone attack on a World Cup game at Lumen.

Officials point to the recent activity that temporarily shut down the airport in El Paso, Texas. February 10th, the FAA and authorities briefly shut down the airport after responding to what Official said was a cartel-related drone intrusion.

Officials Said Cartels Are Routinely Flying Drones over US

Some sources tried to claim the shutdown was due to Federal authorities testing a new counter-tool against drones, and not telling the airport, others claimed they went after party balloons---which were debunked.

Even as far back as 2024, NORAD Officials said there were more than 1,000 drone incidents along the US southern border, the bulk were linked to drug surveillance and smuggling by cartels.

Authorities are concerned that security needs to be tight because drones could be purposed for causing damage or harm to citizens at large public events.