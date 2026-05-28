We heard about numerous illegal, unsanctioned drone flights over the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl parade, and concerns over them in the upcoming World Cup.

Benton Water Bombers Have to Dodge Drones in Badger Fire

The weekend fire near Badger Canyon that consumed over 1,700 acres was scary enough for homeowners who saw flames lap up to the edge of their lawns and property.

But it was equally stressful for the helicopter pilots who were drying to make precision water dump strikes to help beat down the flames.

Someone, or Persons, Were illegally Flying Drones Way Too Close

The Benton County Sheriff's Office didn't elaborate what kind of drones were spotted, but said several times, private drone operators got too close for safety near the choppers, and some of them did have to make temporary adjustments for distance.

The FAA forbids any kind of drone flight anywhere near airports, fires, or other aerial operations--whether they're emergency related or not.

Often, People have Cameras on Them, Trying to Get 'Cool' Footage

As was the case in Seattle, certain parties can get permission to fly limited drone excursions but at a safe distance away. These would be news outfits, Seattle TV stations got permission to film and fly over the 'Hawks Parade. But nobody else.

The BCSO said "don't make us waste resources" by following your drone home.

If You're Busted Illegally Flying Drone, It's Going to Cost You.

We don't know if these drones had cameras, but anyone dumb enough to post the footage on social media, get out the checkbook. The FAA routinely scans social media looking for footage after drone interference is reported, like in Badger Canyon.

Violating airspace can get you fines at or higher than $75K from the Feds. If any aerial activity is up, especially in emergencies, your drone needs to be on the ground.

If you don't think the FAA is serious, check out the monthly case after case where private drone flyers were located, pinpointed, and prosecuted--like the idiot who was flying them near La Guaria Airport in New York.