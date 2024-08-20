Drone Videos Capture of Dangerous Kennewick Juvenile Suspect

Kennewick Police utilized a drone to help track and capture a wanted Juvenile suspect Monday afternoon.

Suspect known to be a gang member, and believed to be armed

Just before 5 PM the 17-year-old teen was spotted by KPD walking on South Union Street, near 4th and Union.

The teen was known to be a gang member, believed to be armed, was wanted on a 3rd Degre Assault charge, and was believed to have committed several lesser crimes.

When he was confronted he fled from Officers and jumped into a nearby backyard and continued running. He was then spotted near 7th and Union, and a K-9 was deployed after the area was surrounded.

When the teen was warned about the K-9, he immediately came out of his hiding place and surrendered without incident. He's now in the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center. KPD supplied a video from the overhead drone showing his apprehension.