Peeping Drone Suspect Nabbed at Walla Walla University

College Place Police and Walla Walla University Security Officers now say the suspect is linked to voyeurism activity dating back well over a year.

A 60-year-old man arrested for using a drone to look in dorm windows.

July 8th, College Place Police arrested a suspect in connection with ongoing suspicious drone activity near the women's dorms at Walla Walla University. It's the small 1,700 student school in College Place.

Police said the man, identified as Ross Wright, was located and arrested based on information from a drone that recently crashed near the school. Since early 2024, students and staff had reported seeing a drone flying around certain areas of the school, but were unable to locate where it was being operated from.

The drone was recovered by WWU Security and turned over to the Police.

Police said data from the drone was used to track down Mr. Wright, and it also contained evidence indicating he had been using it to commit acts of voyeurism, peeping into the windows of the women's dorm rooms.

Around 4 PM on July 8th. Police served a warrant at the suspect's home in the 20 block of NE Tremont Drive in College Place. In his home, Officers located several data storage devices they believe could contain more evidence and lead to more victims.

Currently, Wright is facing at least two counts of 1st. Degree Voyeurism, which is a Class C Felony. The CPPD says identifiable victims in the images were notified about the incident. Police said additional charges could be filed if more evidence is found on the storage devices.

The investigation continues.

