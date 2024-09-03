A Grant County Sheriff's Drone helped capture a burglary suspect who otherwise might not have been located.

Drone spots suspect trying to hide

Late Monday night, GCSO Deputies and Quincy Police were called to a remote area just northeast of the town about a possible break-in.

The homeowner was out of town, but was alerted by the security system on his phone.

He saw a person trying to break into his shop, and another person on his property. However, when Deputies arrived, the people were gone. However, Deputies found a Toyota pickup parked behind some apple bins across the road. The female sitting in the truck was uncooperative, but due to lack of evidence, Deputies were not able to arrest her.

But when they launched a drone and began scanning the area, they found a man trying to hide under some plastic orchard materials. The description of his truck matched that of several neighbors who'd recorded suspicious behavior in their area. The video from the home was a match of the suspect hiding in the field.

42-year-old Justin Cromwell of Marysville was arrested and is in the Grant County Jail on burglary charges, and the Toyota truck was seized as evidence, part of the investigation.