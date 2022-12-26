Drone, Footprints in Snow Help Locate Wanted Federal Suspect

Federal drug suspect chased, and caught (WRPD) Federal drug suspect chased, and caught (WRPD) loading...

Footprints in the snow Christmas Day helped officers apprehend a suspect who was wanted on Federal drug charges.

Christmas Day, West Richland Police had the man under surveillance

WRPD did not divulge how they spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle on Christmas Day, but they spotted Jeremy Hendricks driving away.

They attempted to pull him over, but he sped away toward Richland at a high rate of speed. Due to as-yet-repealed state laws, WRPD could not give chase, but Richland Police and Benton County Deputies quickly joined in the search.

Hendricks was wanted on Federal drug charges and was also known to be armed. A short time later, the car he was driving was spotted outside a home in the 1100 block of Acacia Ave. a short distance away from Liberty Christian school. He got out of the car and fled on foot, but was quickly located.

Officers established a containment area and called in a Pasco K-9 as well as a drone. The K-9 track led to a residence in the 1200 block of Acacia, the home was surrounded, and Hendricks was apprehended without incident.

WRPD reports the tracking was made easier because of Hendrick's footprints in the snow.