Drone and K-9 Flush Car Theft Suspects Out of Cornfield near Pasco

Years ago, before the widespread use of K-9's and now drones, these four suspects might have been able to elude Deputies. But not now.

Four auto theft suspects flushed out of cornfield near Pasco

Late Monday evening, a Franklin County Deputy attempted to pull over a speeding car that was traveling on the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway, about 8 miles east of Pasco. The suspect did not stop, but the Deputy located the SUV about a mile down the road, near the intersection of Foster Wells Road.

The vehicle had crashed onto the shoulder and the four occupants fled into a nearby cornfield. However, the FCSO called in Pasco PD, who brought in one of their drones as well as a K-9. Many of these drones have night-vision capability, we've seen other departments use them to find lost or stranded people in remote areas.

The four suspects, who turned out to be juvenile teen boys, were all quickly located, arrested, and are facing a variety of charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction.

The SUV had earlier been reported stolen out of Kennewick.