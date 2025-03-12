Driver’s Refusal to Stop for Busted Taillight Ends in Arrest

Most of us are aware if we have a defect or two in our vehicle, including defective taillights or turn signals. If we get pulled over for one, most of the time it's a warning from the Officer.

Benton County driver refuses to stop, gets arrested

Tuesday night, while patrolling a county road, a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop an SUV because they had a defective taillight-brakelight.

However, instead of stopping, the driver put on their four-way flashers and continued to drive along at speeds of 4-14 MPH. Twice they pulled over briefly, but then drove off again before finally stopping.

The Deputy reported what would have likely been just a defective equipment warning or citation-which is a non-moving ticket--the driver ended up getting arrested for refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer.

The average equipment issue, including a bad light or other situation, is not considered a moving violation, and doesn't go against your driving record.

The driver was booked into the Benton County jail.