Drunk Driver Tries to Flee Into Kennewick Bar After Traffic Stop

Benton County Sheriff's Office Media release

Benton County Deputies had to work to catch a Kennewick drunk driver over the weekend.

  The driver tried to flee into a bar

During the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, Deputies spotted a vehicle on Columbia Drive in Kennewick and attempted a traffic stop due to defective equipment.

However, the driver didn't pull over, but crossed four lanes of traffic to flee, then stopped in a parking lot.  He jumped out and ran away, and tried to enter the 3 City Sports Bar through a locked door.

He was then surrounded but was uncooperative with Deputies. They learned he was driving on a suspended license, and was impaired. On the way to jail, he began to try to harm himself, and claimed he was having a medical emergency.

After being medically cleared at an area hospital, he was placed on a 72-hour investigative hold.

