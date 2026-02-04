Errant Driver T-Bones Grant Transit Authority Bus near Moses Lake

A 19-year-old driver was cited by Grant County Deputies following a crash Tuesday evening.

The Pickup Driver T-Boned a Transit Bus

Around 7:50 PM the GCSO was already investigating a crash near the Larsen Community on the southeast side of Moses Lake, when another crash happened a short distance away.

A Ford pickup driven by Diego Olivares failed to stop at a traffic signal at Patton and Loring Streets, and slammed into a Grant Transit Authority bus.

The four passengers on board and the driver sustained minor injuries, were transported as a precaution. Olivares reportedly drove his vehicle from the scene after being cited by Officers.

Traffic officials say nationally, about 900 people in vehicles are killed directly every year by drivers who run red lights, and in 2023, WA State data shows 810 people were killed in red-light violation related accidents. Nearly half of those 810 were pedestrians and bike riders.