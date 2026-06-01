This is not the first time Tri-CIty area Law Enforcement has come across this, and probably not the last.

Man Found Passed Out Behind the Wheel in Roadway

Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies responded to a call from a witness who spotted a man slumped behind the wheel of his car, partially out in a road.

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Officers responded to an area near the intersection of North Grant St. and West Yellowstone Ave. a few blocks west of Edison, and found the man's vehicle partially blocking the area.

The Man Woke Up When Officers Approached

The BCSO said their attempts to wake him did the trick, and Deputies clearly saw multiple evidence in the car of drug usage.

He was arrested for being in Physical Control of a vehicle while under the influence, and booked in the Benton County Jail. His vehicle was also towed for an evidentiary search. The investigation continues.

Most of these incidents involve the driver being a bit groggy or surprised when awakened but last December, during a similar traffic situation, the driver and passenger became combative with Officers.