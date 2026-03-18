Spokane Driver Tasered After Plowing Through Gate of His Former Employer

A Monday afternoon incident ended with a 33-year-old Spokane man being Tasered.

Deputies Respond to Report of Reckless Driver

Around 12:30 PM Spokane County Deputies responded to a call from a business in the 8300 block of North Market Street, about an unruly former employee.

Officers learned the man, identified as Justin F. Tanner, had driven his Jeep through the locked compound gate at the business, and also forceably opened a back door.

When Officers Showed Up, What Did He Do?

When Deputies arrived, Tanner was sitting in his vehicle inside the compound, and refused to follow commands to step out. Then, when he got out, he placed a knife and other weapons on the hood of his vehicle, took his jacket and threw it on the ground, and began to rant and rave violently.

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Prior to his stepping out, he had attempted to start the Jeep, he revved the engine and but could appear to get it in gear. It might have been damaged due to plowing through the gate.

After giving Officers 'the finger,' he then began to combat their attempts to cuff him, and he was Tasered.

Officers Found Out What Led to His Meltdown

Apparently, Tanner's truck, which was disabled, was parked in the locked compound because he owed his former employer some money. When the owner refused to release the vehicle, went inside and locked the business door, Tanner began his mini rampage.

The damages to the gate and door were estimated at over $2,400, Tanner is now facing felony charges in the Spokane County Jail.