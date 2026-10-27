Guess they had more than the munchies?

Spokane Driver Passes out After Banging on Fast-Food Window

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has now released details about a scary incident from Friday Night, Oct. 24th.

Around 11:10 PM Spokane Deputies responded to the Jack In The Box Restaurant in the 1500 block of North Pines Road about a trio of unruly drugged suspects. It seems the driver was upset he'd been refused service, the SCSO didn't say why they were turned away. The man also threatened to assault the workers.

But Then, the Man Began Banging On the Window

The workers reported he appeared to be either on drugs or heavily intoxicated, but they refused to answer and called 9-1-1. When Deputies arrived they found the driver and his two 'companions' passed out in his vehicle, taking up three parking stalls and the driver's door was open.

SCSO Facebook---suspect vehicle SCSO Facebook---suspect vehicle

Deputies approached the vehicle, and ordered them to step out.

Even the Police Lights and Siren Didn't Wake them Up

Blasts of the siren and lights finally got the driver, identified as 31-year-old Trey M. Ivy, to move. He was cuffed, as were his passengers. Ivy's Blood Alcohol Test numbers over the next few hours were between .102 and .112 which is 1.29 times the legal imit.

Inside the vehicle, Deputies found MDMA, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, and a handgun reported stolen out of Kootenai County Idaho in September of this year.

One of the Occupants Told Deputies He Was Detoxing from Fentanyl

The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Dylan M. Ross, made this unusual admission to Officers, without being asked. Shockingly, despite the drugs and other counts from the weapon, he was released on his own recognisance by the Judge pending his court date.