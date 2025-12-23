Passed Out Driver, Passenger Arrested in Car in Middle of Benton County Road

Passed Out Driver, Passenger Arrested in Car in Middle of Benton County Road

Getty Images

A driver and their passenger were arrested by Benton County Deputies, after their vehicle was found sitting in the middle of a road.

  Deputies said the driver was extremely intoxicated

Authorities didn't say where the vehicle was located, but got a call about it sitting, occupied, in the middle of a road.

When contacted, the driver and a passenger were inside, passed out.  Deputies pinned the car in place with their vehicles and attempted to wake up the occupants.

The driver became combative and had to be dragged from the vehicle, taken to the ground, and was arrested.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

They were transported to a local medical center for a blood draw and then to the Benton County Jail on several driving and DUI infraction charges.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: Crime, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA