Passed Out Driver, Passenger Arrested in Car in Middle of Benton County Road

A driver and their passenger were arrested by Benton County Deputies, after their vehicle was found sitting in the middle of a road.

Deputies said the driver was extremely intoxicated

Authorities didn't say where the vehicle was located, but got a call about it sitting, occupied, in the middle of a road.

When contacted, the driver and a passenger were inside, passed out. Deputies pinned the car in place with their vehicles and attempted to wake up the occupants.

The driver became combative and had to be dragged from the vehicle, taken to the ground, and was arrested.

Get our free mobile app

They were transported to a local medical center for a blood draw and then to the Benton County Jail on several driving and DUI infraction charges.