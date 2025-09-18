Video Captures Fleeing Driver Jumping Partially Open Seattle Bridge

Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Police had to deal with an incident they probably haven't in a long time, if ever. (video and still image courtesy of Seattle Dept. of Transportation-via KIRO 7 on X and MyNorthwest.com.)

Seattle Department of Transportation cameras near the University Bridge showed a car hitting a security gate, then speeding ahead and literally jumping the partially open or raised bridge section. The bridge was in the process of being lowered back into position, but that didn't stop the driver.

Officers stopped without trying to cross the gap. The motorist sped off, but the car was later found abandoned. It had a broken windshield and damaged undercarriage and suspension, according to MyNorthwest.com

The driver has not yet been located.