Driver Injured But Survives DUI Smash Into Tree North of Spokane

The male driver of this pickup was not charged at the scene because he was hospitalized, but Deputies say the DUI count(s) are coming.

Driver plowed into tree, survives

Sunday evening, Spokane County Deputies were called to an area near the intersection of East Wellesly and North Argonne Road, northeast of Spokane, about a truck that had hit a tree.

Investigators said the 40-year-old man was traveling north on North Argonne when his truck left the road and smashed into the tree. The driver sustained serious enough injuries he required hospitalization, but he was likely saved a worse fate by a good Samaritan witness. The person saw the crash, and noticed the driver was trapped inside the cab.

The witness was able to help safety get them out and onto the ground when EMS, Deputies and Fire crews arrived. The vehicle had caught fire, and it's likely the man would have suffered at least some burns had he not been pulled out.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies said the driver was not charged at the scene due to being transported, but DUI charges are coming shortly.