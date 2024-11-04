Driver Hurt, Removed from Car After Hitting Guardrail Near Mesa
A young female driver sustained multiple injuries Sunday evening in a crash on Highway 395 near Mesa.
The driver swerved to avoid debris in the road
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, around 5:41 PM, they responded along with WSP and Connell Fire, to a report of a southbound crash north of Pasco.
The FCSO says the woman swerved to avoid some debris, but that led to a serious crash involving the guardrail. She was trapped in the demolished vehicle.
According to Officials:
"Deputies, with assistance from Connell PD, closed southbound HWY 395 to facilitate the complex rescue operation.
In coordination with WSP, Franklin County PHD, Pasco Fire, and LifeFlight, specialized equipment was used to safely extricate the driver. LifeFlight airlifted her for emergency medical care."
Get our free mobile app
No update was given on her condition, the highway was closed for some time following the crash.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa