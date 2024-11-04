Driver Hurt, Removed from Car After Hitting Guardrail Near Mesa

A young female driver sustained multiple injuries Sunday evening in a crash on Highway 395 near Mesa.

The driver swerved to avoid debris in the road

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, around 5:41 PM, they responded along with WSP and Connell Fire, to a report of a southbound crash north of Pasco.

The FCSO says the woman swerved to avoid some debris, but that led to a serious crash involving the guardrail. She was trapped in the demolished vehicle.

According to Officials:

"Deputies, with assistance from Connell PD, closed southbound HWY 395 to facilitate the complex rescue operation.

In coordination with WSP, Franklin County PHD, Pasco Fire, and LifeFlight, specialized equipment was used to safely extricate the driver. LifeFlight airlifted her for emergency medical care."

No update was given on her condition, the highway was closed for some time following the crash.