Early Monday, Benton County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash north of West Richland.

Driver Slips on Road, Loses Control.

BCSO Deputies said an 18-year-old female who was traveling on North Harrington Road, a few miles north of West Richland, and her vehicle lost traction on the frosty road.

Her vehicle slid, she lost control, went across the opposite lane of travel, and sped onto a large grassy area with some large trees.

Her Car Hit a Tree, then What?

Her car hit a tree, tearing off a rear quarter panel and the back bumper, before coming to a rest in a yard. Deputies said not only can cold temps create frosty slick roads, but excessive rain can as well. And, interestingly enough, there have been, and continue to be, some crashes caused by slick leaves that accumulate on streets.

The driver was not hurt, but her car was extensively damaged.