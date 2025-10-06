Yakima-Area School Bus Knocked on Its Side in Collision

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 3 students and a driver were taken to an area hospital as a precaution following a school bus crash early Monday morning.

A Mt. Adams School District bus was hit by a car

Deputies said around 8 AM a District bus with 3 students and a driver was at the intersection of Harrah and McDonalds Road about 15 miles west of Toppenish, when it was hit by a car driven by a 71-year-old man. The Mt. Adams District is west of Toppenish, and includes White Swan High School, along with a grade and middle school.

The impact knocked the bus on its side, and a badly damaged car. The driver of the car, from the Toppenish/Harrah area, had run a stop sign and slammed into the bus.

The students and driver were taken to an area hospital to be checked, but the driver died at the scene. A Mt. Adams District Official accompanied the students to the hospital and stayed until family and parents arrived.

The case has been referred to the YCSO Traffic Division, the investigation continues. More information is expected to be released soon.