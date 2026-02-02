Man Drives Car Into Crowd Near Desert Aire Saturday Night

A Grant County man is in jail on multiple charges following an incident late Saturday night.

The Intoxicated Man Allegedly Used His Car As a Weapon

Around 11:15 PM the Grant County Sheriff's Office says Deputies reported to an address on Desert Aire Driver Southwest about a man who hit people with his car.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect was part of a disturbance that broke out at a gathering of people, after which the driver, identified as 19-year-old Alain Pantaleon Suarez, got in his car.

He then drove it into a group of people injuring at least one. The injured person suffered what the GCSO said were unspecified injuries and refused medical care.

READ MORE: Richland Driver accused of vehicular assault

Suarez sped away before Deputies arrived but was later located at residence at Oasis Place Southwest and Desert Aire Drive Southwest.

He was arrested without incident and charged with Felony Vehicular Assault, Hit and Run and DUI.