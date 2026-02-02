Man Drives Car Into Crowd Near Desert Aire Saturday Night

Man Drives Car Into Crowd Near Desert Aire Saturday Night

Desert Aire crime area --google maps

A Grant County man is in jail on multiple charges following an incident late Saturday night.

  The Intoxicated Man Allegedly Used His Car As a Weapon

Around 11:15 PM the Grant County Sheriff's Office says Deputies reported to an address on Desert Aire Driver Southwest about a man who hit people with his car.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The suspect was part of a disturbance that broke out at a gathering of people, after which the driver, identified as 19-year-old Alain Pantaleon Suarez, got in his car.

He then drove it into a group of people injuring at least one. The injured person suffered what the GCSO said were unspecified injuries and refused medical care.

 READ MORE: Richland Driver accused of vehicular assault

Suarez sped away before Deputies  arrived but was later located at residence at Oasis Place Southwest and Desert Aire Drive Southwest.

He was arrested without incident and charged with Felony Vehicular Assault, Hit and Run and DUI.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Categories: Crime