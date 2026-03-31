Sat Night Crash Kills 17-Year-Old in Bremerton, 4 Others Hurt, Drugs Blamed

A tragic and reckless crash near Bremerton killed a 17-year-old teen late Saturday night, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said seven teenage boys were in the SUV.

The Driver is Facing Vehicular Homicide Charges

Around 11:08 PM, Deputies said the 2023 Rivian (electric) SUV was driving on a road in East Bremerton at a very high rate of speed, when the driver lost control, careened across the road, and slammed into a fence and trees. While not the actual crash vehicle, this is the same model.

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A 17-year-old teen died at the scene, four others sustained injuries. The driver and passengers, all boys, were between the ages of 16 and 18. 7 people were on board.

The KCSO says the driver is facing serious charges in the death of the passenger, and they also said alcohol and drugs were a factor. They led to the reckless driving. The crash locations is seen here in this image.

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The investigation continues.

Excessive Speed Kills

Last April, a 33-year-old Moses Lake man was ejected from his truck, he was not wearing a seatbelt in the Grant County crash. His female passenger was airlifted from the scene.