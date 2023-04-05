Driver Borrows Car From Friend, Unaware It Was Stolen from Pasco

Driver unaware car she borrowed was stolen (BCSO) Driver unaware car she borrowed was stolen (BCSO) loading...

A woman got quite the shock late Tuesday evening when she found herself surrounded by some Benton County Sheriffs' Department patrol cars.

Woman driving car stolen out of Pasco

The BCSO said a Deputy out on patrol spotted the vehicle, and pulled it over. The location of the stop was not given. Deputies contacted the female driver, informing her the reason for the stop was the car was stolen.

The woman, who was briefly detained, told officers she had borrowed it from a friend, and Deputies were able to determine she had nothing to do with the theft.

The woman learned the friend she borrowed the vehicle from is a suspect in the original theft of the rig out of Pasco. The driver was released after a brief delay at the scene, the car returned to its owner and now Pasco PD has opened an investigation into the original 'driver.'