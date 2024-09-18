Driver Assaulted by Family After Crash with ATV Near Moses Lake

There are still a number of unanswered questions surrounding this crash.

2 teenage girls thrown from ATV after collision

Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, the 2 girls were hurt when the four-wheel Honda TRX ATV they were riding on was struck from behind by a car, about 3 miles northeast of Moses Lake.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Joshua Acevedo of Moses Lake was driving his 2002 Jaguar eastbound on Road 8 NE, when he slammed into the back of the ATV.

The two 12-year-old girls riding on the rig were ejected and thrown some distance, both were rushed to area hospitals, one was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and the other was taken to Othello. The GCSO Motor Traffic Unit says both would likely be airlifted to other care centers for their sginificant injuries.

However, Officials say it is not yet known if the ATV was stopped on the two-lane paved county road, that sees its fair share of traffic. It is also not known if the ATV had an active tail light or other identifying markers such as reflectors.

It is also not known why the girls were riding an ATV on a well-traveled county road at dusk.

Acevedo was not hurt in the crash but did sustain minor injuries when he was assaulted by family members of the two girls. No mention was made of any charges, the investigation continues.