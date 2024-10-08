Drive on The West Side Often? Get Ready for ‘Toll Shock’

The state calls them toll roads, but we know them as express lanes. If you have driven on portions of heavily used I-405 near Seattle, or State Route (SR)167 you have seen them. SR 167 runs north-south from Renton to Sumner, a distance of about 27 miles.

Now, express and HOV lane charges likely to increase again

Portions of I-405 and SR 167 have express lanes or toll lanes, and you are charged for using them. Toll lanes, and HOV (High Occupied Vehicle) carpool lanes are a faster way of getting from one location to another. Various studies have shown Puget Sound motorists can save anywhere from 7 to 15 minutes or even more if they're going a long distance on I-405 or SR 167 but they're expensive.

The maximum tolls went up this year to $15, and under a streamlining plan by the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) they could likely reach $18.

The state plans to create three separate tolling zones, from Lynnwood to Bellevue, Bellevue to Renton and Renton to Puyallup. Drivers would pay a separate toll for each segment. Also, according to MyNorthwest.com:

"Raising the maximum tolls to $18 is in play. So is expanding the three-plus HOV requirement for free trips on SR 167. As is tolling I-405 on the weekends. Right now, those lanes are free."

Changes are planned for HOV drivers, who will have to get a flex pass to use those lanes, and newer scanning equipment and more will be put in place on SR 167. According to MyNorthwest:

"Once the tolling equipment is fully upgraded on SR 167, all drivers will need to get a flex pass if they want the option to drive for free as an HOV. Right now, only people paying the toll need a sticker pass. HOV drivers are on the honor system. Going forward, drivers will have to declare HOV status with their flex pass, just like drivers on I-405 today. That should eliminate some of the rampant HOV cheating on SR 167."

People frequently have used dummies, mannequins or other props dressed up as people to try to 'trick' the HOV system, and every few months we hear about a driver who gets ticketed for this.

WSTC admits these revisions are partly designed to price people out of the toll lanes, so there are fewer cars, so those using them will actually arrive faster than those who are using 'regular' lanes.