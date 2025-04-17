Drive-By Shooting Draws Police to Richland Apartments
Police said investigators are still working the area.
Drive-by Shooting reported early Thursday
Richland Police did not specify the time, but said they are investigating a drive-by shooting incident reported at the Orchard Park Apartments at 1845 Leslie Road.
Police did not provide specific details, including how many persons were involved, or if any injuries occurred.
More information is expected soon, anyone who may have information about the incident, they can call (509)-628-0333. or can provide online tips by clicking here.
